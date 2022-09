New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court over alleged ADA violations. The suit, filed by attorney Jared Allebest on behalf of deaf employee Ronald Lockhart, accuses the defendant of failing to provide a sign language interpreter for the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07006, Lockhart v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 28, 2022, 4:37 PM