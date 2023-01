News From Law.com International

Locke Lord is seeing more growth to its London outpost with the hire of a longstanding partner from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Artem Faekov will join the firm's energy and infrastructure group. He has spent the last 18 years at Akin Gump, 17 of which were as partner, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Energy

January 16, 2023, 4:17 AM