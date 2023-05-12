Locke Lord Tapped to Sue Former Norcom Mortgage Executives f...

News From Law.com

Locke Lord filed the lawsuit on behalf of Norwich Commercial Group Inc. doing business as Norcom Mortgage against Thomas Quintalino, David Cooper and their company in Connecticut District Court. The plaintiff accused the defendants of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, conversion, statutory theft, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of the duty of loyalty, negligence and violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 2:28 PM

