Locke Lord Heads to Supreme Court for Dispute Over City Auth...

The Texas Supreme Court agreed to hear a dispute between the city of Dallas and its Employees' Retirement Fund to determine the limits of the city's ability to delegate authority. Attorneys with Locke Lord are representing the Employees' Retirement Fund, whose board members initially sued the city after the Dallas City Council passed an ordinance setting term limits for the board members.The ERF Board refused to comply with the ordinance and on Sept. 26, 2018 the board formalized its decision to ignore portions of a city code governing the board and directed their executive director to take legal action against the city.

September 27, 2023, 2:26 PM

