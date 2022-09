News From Law.com

Locke Lord expanded its public finance practice by hiring Bracewell partner Steve Bolden, who said the size and reach of the firm's large Texas and national practice will help his clients. Bolden joined Locke Lord on Monday in Dallas as a partner in the public finance practice group. He said he "wasn't necessarily looking" to switch firms, but looks forward to joining one of the nation's largest public finance teams.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 13, 2022, 12:58 PM