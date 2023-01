News From Law.com

Locke Lord has added Winstead shareholder Drew Slone as a public finance partner in Dallas, as the firm expands a large public finance, underwriters' counsel and bond counsel team in the large Texas public finance market.Slone, who joined Locke Lord on Monday, said she joined Locke Lord, because it gives her opportunity to be do more work for her largest client, and to take on some additional clients.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 09, 2023, 7:00 AM