News From Law.com

Shearman & Sterling patent litigator Mark Hannemann has joined Locke Lord as a partner in New York as the Texas-founded firm Locke Lord continues to add partners in New York.Hannemann moved to Locke Lord on Friday as a partner in the IP litigation practice group. He had practiced at Shearman since 2015. Prior to that, he was a partner and member of the executive committee at Kenyon & Kenyon

Legal Services - Large Law

August 30, 2022, 1:15 PM