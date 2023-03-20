Who Got The Work

Mayer Brown partner Elspeth V. Hansen has entered an appearance for Generac Holdings in a pending product liability class action related to the company's PWRcell solar panel components. The case, filed Feb. 2 in California Eastern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, is part of a wave of cases alleging that Generac's PWRcell systems contain a defect that can result in fires, electric surges and other hazards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley, is 2:23-cv-00203, Locatell v. Generac Power Systems, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 20, 2023, 5:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Locatell

Plaintiffs

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

defendants

Generac Holdings, Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects