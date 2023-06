News From Law.com

Attorney Morris Mullin recently helped secure a defense win in Muscogee County's first-ever civil RICO trial. Mullin said he joined as local counsel in a case where the odds were stacked against the team: Muscogee has a reputation as a plaintiff-friendly county with verdicts in the hundreds of millions. Mullin shares how his team avoided the catastrophic defense losses that came before.

Alabama

June 27, 2023, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /