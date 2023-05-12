New Suit - Securities Class Action

The Walt Disney Co. and certain executives were hit with a securities class action in California Central District Court on Friday. The lawsuit, filed by Robbins, Geller, Rudman, & Dowd and Pitta LLP, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the true performance of Disney+ and other streaming platforms which had attracted subscribers at faster rates during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown. According to the complaint, the defendants have been unable to produce results to reflect equal projections for 2024. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03661, Local 272 Labor-Management Pension Fund v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 12, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Local 272 Labor-Management Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

The Walt Disney Company

Christine M. McCarthy

Kareem Daniel

Robert Chapek

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws