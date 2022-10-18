Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against rail transportation and logistics company Norfolk Southern, the Parish of Plaquemines, Louisiana, and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Jeffrey T. Greenberg on behalf of Mark P. Lobre, accuses the defendants of failing to adequately construct and maintain levees and other structures, resulting in damage to the plaintiff's property during Hurricane Ida. The case is 2:22-cv-03970, Lobre v. Plaquemines Parish Government Operations Department et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 18, 2022, 1:44 PM