New Suit - ERISA

Prudential Insurance and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was brought by Plews Shadley Racher & Braun on behalf of Vicki L. Lobodocky. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00591, Lobodocky v. Medxcel Facilities Management, LLC et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Vicki L. Lobodocky

Plews Shadley LLP

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

Ascension Health Alliance D/B/A Ascension

Medxcel Facilities Management, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations