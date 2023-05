New Suit - ERISA

Prudential Financial and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to the wrongful denial of basic and supplemental life insurance proceeds, was filed by Plews Shadley Racher & Braun on behalf of the Estate of Alexander John Lobodocky. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00767, Lobodocky v. Medxcel Facilities Management, LLC et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Vicki L Lobodocky

Plaintiffs

Plews Shadley Racher And Braun Llp

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company Of America

Ascension Health Alliance D/B/A Ascension

Medxcel Facilities Management, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations