New Suit - Contract

Lobe Sciences f/k/a Eleusian Biosciences, a biotech company focused on developing psychedelics and other compounds for mental health treatment, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the University of Miami on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Gibbons, accuses the defendant of failing to release sufficient quarterly data pertaining to a study on using certain medicines to treat PTSD. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20288, Lobe Sciences Ltd. v. University of Miami.