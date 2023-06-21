Lobbying Has Become Increasingly Complex With AI Being Front...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal's Inadmissible feature is a regular Q&A series with Washington, D.C., legal professionals. The interviews take a short, to-the-point look at strategic risk mitigation at the intersection of law and politics led by professionals in the nation's capital.In this edition, K&L Gates partners Karishma Shah Page and Andrew Wright discuss how partisanship has changed lobbying efforts as the firm's public policy and law group is celebrating its 50 anniversary. They also touched on how potential impacts of AI are front and center of the internal and external discourse.

AI & Automation

June 21, 2023, 9:30 AM

nature of claim: /