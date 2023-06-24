New Suit - Unfair Competition

Mortgage lender LoanDepot.com filed an unfair competition lawsuit against rival Movement Mortgage on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, backed by Littler Mendelson and Cole Schotz, accuses Movement Mortgage of recruiting and hiring the plaintiff's employees in an unlawful effort to misappropriate trade secrets, interfere in loanDepot's business relationships, and induce former loanDepot employees to violate restrictive covenants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00681, loanDepot.com, LLC v. Movement Mortgage, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 24, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

loanDepot.com, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cole Schotz

defendants

Movement Mortgage, LLC

nature of claim: 890/