Mortgage lender LoanDepot.com filed an unfair competition lawsuit against rival Movement Mortgage on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, backed by Littler Mendelson and Cole Schotz, accuses Movement Mortgage of recruiting and hiring the plaintiff's employees in an unlawful effort to misappropriate trade secrets, interfere in loanDepot's business relationships, and induce former loanDepot employees to violate restrictive covenants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00681, loanDepot.com, LLC v. Movement Mortgage, LLC.
Banking & Financial Services
June 24, 2023, 2:57 PM