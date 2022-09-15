News From Law.com

LoanDepot Hires Former Bank of America Lawyer as Legal Chief...

Former Bank of America lawyer Gregory Smallwood officially began his new job today as chief legal officer at LoanDepot Inc., one of the largest, non-bank retail mortgage lenders in the country. Smallwood now reports to LoanDepot CEO Frank Martell, who expects his new legal chief to support the Foothill Ranch, California-based company's so-called "Vision 2025" strategic plan, which includes an increased focus on first-time and diverse home buyers—and layoffs.

September 15, 2022, 12:20 PM