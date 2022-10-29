New Suit - Contract

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a $4 million breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of LoanCare LLC. The complaint, which takes aim at Dimont & Associates and Investor Claim Solutions for alleged breaches of a Master Services Agreement, seeks indemnification, damages, specific performance and declaratory judgment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09286, Loancare LLC v. Dimont & Associates, LLC et al.

New York

October 29, 2022, 4:55 PM