New Suit - Trademark

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Loan Source LLC, doing business as Investor Loan Source. The suit names Harvard Lending LLC and John Zitzner for allegedly using the plaintiff's images and marks without consent to advertise similar services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00665, Loan Source LLC d/b/a Investor Loan Source v. Harvard Lending LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2023, 7:34 PM