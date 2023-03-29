Monster Beverage was hit with a trademark lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case was filed by Newman Du Wors LLP and Johnson Kindness PLLC on behalf of Chun Hua Lo, owner of Taiwan-based gourmet ices parlors FnB Inc. The suit seeks a reversal of the TTAB’s decision in an underlying action related to Hua Lo's application for the 'ICE MONSTER' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00549, Lo v. Monster Energy Company.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
March 29, 2023, 6:27 AM