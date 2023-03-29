New Suit - Trademark

Monster Beverage was hit with a trademark lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case was filed by Newman Du Wors LLP and Johnson Kindness PLLC on behalf of Chun Hua Lo, owner of Taiwan-based gourmet ices parlors FnB Inc. The suit seeks a reversal of the TTAB’s decision in an underlying action related to Hua Lo's application for the 'ICE MONSTER' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00549, Lo v. Monster Energy Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 29, 2023, 6:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Chun Hua Lo

Plaintiffs

Newman Du Wors LLP

defendants

Monster Energy Company,

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims