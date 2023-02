New Suit - Trademark

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case, brought by Smith, Gambrell & Russell and attorney Jason Blair on behalf of LNY PLM LLC accuses Carnival of using the plaintiff's 'The Palm' mark in connection with restaurant services without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00048, Lny Plm, LLC v. Carnival Corporation.