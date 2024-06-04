Who Got The Work

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney partner Mari Bryn Dowdy and Sherrets Bruno & Vogt partner Diana J. Vogt have stepped in as defense counsel to Jet Linx Aviation in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, pertaining to a dry lease and aircraft management agreement, was filed April 20 in Texas Western District Court by Richard Arnold Law on behalf of L&N Aero. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:24-cv-00422, L&N Aero, LLC v. Jet Linx Aviation, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 04, 2024, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

L&N Aero, LLC

Plaintiffs

Richard Arnold Law

defendants

Jet Linx Aviation, LLC

defendant counsels

Sherrets Bruno & Vogt LLC

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract