New Suit - Civil RICO

iAnthus Capital Holdings, a cannabis company with cultivation, processing and retail businesses, and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Brown Goldstein & Levy on behalf of LMS Wellness Benefit LLC, accuses iAnthus of funneling money out of the plaintiff's bank account and directing it to iAnthus’s other business interests. The suit seeks more that $4.5 million in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01644, LMS Wellness, Benefit LLC v. iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. et al.

Cannabis

June 20, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

LMS Wellness, Benefit LLC

Plaintiffs

Brown Goldstein And Levy LLP

defendants

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

Budding Rose, Inc., d/b/a Health for Life Bethesda

Greenmart of Maryland, LLC d/b/a Health for Life Baltimore

Rosebud Organics, Inc.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims