Removed To Federal Court

Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by Ross Legal Group on behalf of LMA 3335 LLC. The defendant is represented by Cozen O'Connor. The case is 2:23-cv-00551, Lma 3335 LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Lma 3335 LLC

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute