New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

BetterHelp Inc., a mental health counseling platform, and other defendants were slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a breach that occurred in or around 2013 through Dec. 2020 that impacted the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of patients. The suit is backed by Zinns Law and McShane & Brady. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01382, L.M. v. BetterHelp, Inc.

Business Services

March 24, 2023, 8:26 AM

Plaintiffs

L.M.

Plaintiffs

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

defendants

BetterHelp, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract