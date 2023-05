New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Liberty Mutual Insurance. The suit, which brings claims against Workonomics LLC, seeks $543,794 in allegedly outstanding premiums. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02924, LM Insurance Corporation v. Workonomics LLC.

May 30, 2023, 1:50 PM

LM Insurance Corporation

Goldberg Segalla

Workonomics LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute