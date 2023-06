New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pro Services Inc. on Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid premiums for workers comp coverage, was brought by Maynard Nexsen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00802, LM Insurance Corp. v. Pro Services Inc.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

LM Insurance Corporation

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

defendants

Pro Services Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute