New Suit

Maynard, Cooper & Gale filed a lawsuit for declaratory judgment Friday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of LM Insurance Corp. The suit seeks a determination that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify Pickens County Private School or Brach White in connection with an underlying lawsuit related to fraudulent enrollment of students. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-01082, LM Insurance Corporation v. Pickens County Private School et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 7:35 PM