New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Liberty Mutual Insurance Corp. The complaint brings claims against Nicholson Corp. for the alleged failure to pay premiums due to Liberty Mutual. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00766, LM Insurance Corporation v. Nicholson Corporation.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 5:01 PM