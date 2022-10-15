Who Got The Work

Jeffrey L. Kingsley and Paul C. Steck of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for James River Insurance Company in a pending coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks to determine primary insurance coverage for claims arising from a construction site accident, was filed Aug. 31 in New York Southern District Court by Jaffe & Asher on behalf of LM Insurance Corporation, a division of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:22-cv-07472, LM Insurance Corporation v. James River Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 15, 2022, 8:39 PM