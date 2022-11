New Suit

Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest and other claimants were named in a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The complaint, which concerns an underlying workers' compensation claim, was filed by Howard, Kohn, Sprague & Fitzgerald on behalf of LM Insurance Corp. The case is 3:22-cv-01521, LM Insurance Corporation v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest et al.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 5:18 PM