New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Direct Auction Services on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Burch Porter & Johnson, seeks nearly $3 million in additional premiums for general liability, auto liability and workers comp coverage allegedly found to be owing after an audit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00683, LM Insurance Corp. et al. v. Direct Auction Services LLC.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

LM Insurance Corporation

Burch Porter Johnson

defendants

Direct Auction Services, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute