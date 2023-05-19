New Suit

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Liberty Mutual General Insurance. The complaint, which arises from a multi-fatality motor vehicle collision, pursues claims against the Estate of Hannah Hartenfels, the Estate of Debbie Boyd and other defendants. The court action seeks a declaration that Liberty Mutual owes no underinsured motorist coverage to the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00827, LM General Insurance Company v. Hartenfels et al.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

LM General Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

defendants

Robert Hartenfels

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute