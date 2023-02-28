New Suit

Post & Schell filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Liberty Mutual General Insurance. The suit, which pursues claims against Jamie Collins and Khalica Collins, seeks a declaration that Liberty Mutual has no obligation to provide coverage in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00772, LM General Insurance Company v. Collins et al.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 2:15 PM