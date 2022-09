New Suit

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance and other insurers filed a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by King Tilden McEttrick, targets Northland Radiology and other defendants for allegedly submitting over $1.4 million in fraudulent medical bills. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12211, LM General Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 1:34 PM