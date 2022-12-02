Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Werman Salas P.C. and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky on behalf of Sysco delivery vehicle drivers who challenge a company mandate that employees' faces must be scanned on a continuous basis by facial recognition software created by Samsara Inc. The suit makes claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:22-cv-06760, Lloyd v. Sysco Chicago, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 02, 2022, 1:38 PM