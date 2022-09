Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, to Texas Western District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by the Madsen Law Office on behalf of Debra Seidel Lloyd. The case is 1:22-cv-00932, Lloyd v. Cintas Corporation.

