Llano County must return all books removed over viewpoint or...

A San Antonio federal court enjoined Llano County officials from removing books from its library system based on their objections to content and criticized their attorney's defense tactics. The order issued Thursday U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman requires the defendants return all print books that were removed in 2022 "because of their viewpoint or content." Defendants must also update the library catalogs to reflect the availability of the listed books for checkout and defendants are barred from removing any books "for any reason during the pendency of this action," Pitman's order stated.

March 31, 2023, 2:55 PM

