New Suit - Trademark

Marvel Entertainment and its parent Walt Disney Co. were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Carnes Warwick on behalf of LL Whitfield Family Trust, an art and apparel seller which accuses the defendants of selling shirts featuring characters such as Deadpool and 'Comic Book Guy' from the Simpsons which infringe the plaintiff's 'IHaveIssues' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00018, LL Whitfield Family Trust v. Marvel Entertainment, LLC et al.