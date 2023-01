New Suit

LKQ Corp. a provider of specialty automotive parts, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Polsinelli, accuses the defendant of refusing to pay for an LKQ employee's prescription. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00212, LKQ Corp. v. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 4:32 PM