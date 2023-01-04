New Suit - Trade Secrets

LKQ Corp., a provider of specialty automotive parts, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. sued former LKQ mobile services division area manager Coy Skipper Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Fisher & Phillips, seeks damages for Skipper's breach of contractual agreements due to his acceptance of a position with a competitor which resulted in a forfeiture and the recoupment of restricted stock unit grants in connection with executed non-compete, non-solicitation and restricted stock unit agreements. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00034, LKQ Corporation et al v. Skipper.

Wholesalers

January 04, 2023, 6:37 AM