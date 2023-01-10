LKQ Corp. and its subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries sued former employee John Carpenter Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, brought by Fisher & Phillips, accuses Carpenter of recruiting LKQ’s employees to benefit LKQ’s direct competitor, All Clear Diagnostics and Calibration, in violation of Carpenter's confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00135, LKQ Corporation et al v. Carpenter.
Wholesalers
