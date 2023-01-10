New Suit - Trade Secrets

LKQ Corp. and its subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries sued former employee John Carpenter Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, brought by Fisher & Phillips, accuses Carpenter of recruiting LKQ’s employees to benefit LKQ’s direct competitor, All Clear Diagnostics and Calibration, in violation of Carpenter's confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00135, LKQ Corporation et al v. Carpenter.

