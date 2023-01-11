New Suit - Trade Secrets

LKQ Corp. and its subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries sued direct competitor All Clear Diagnostics and Calibration Wednesday in Alabama Middle District Court for alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, brought by Fisher & Phillips, accuses the defendant of soliciting LKQ employees. LKQ also filed a similar lawsuit against former LKQ employee John Carpenter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00027, LKQ Corporation et al v. All Clear Diagnostics and Calibration LLC.

Wholesalers

January 11, 2023, 3:50 PM