Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mayer Brown on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against McGee & Co. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Matthew F. Didora on behalf of LJM Group. The case is 2:23-cv-02946, LJM Supplies Corp., d/b/a LJM Group, Inc. v. McGee & Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 2:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Ljm Supplies Corp., d/b/a Ljm Group, Inc.

defendants

McGee & Co.

XYZ Corporations 1-10

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract