Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, has turned to Wargo, French & Singer partners David M. Pernina and Michael S. French, as well as associate Brandon Parrish, to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed May 2 in Georgia Northern District Court by Steptoe & Johnson and Holland & Knight on behalf of LJL Holdings Lithonia LLC, accuses Walgreens of failing to properly maintain and resurface a parking lot. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:24-cv-01936, Ljl Holdings Lithonia LLC v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 17, 2024, 11:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Ljl Holdings Lithonia LLC

Plaintiffs

Steptoe & Johnson

Holland & Knight

defendants

Walgreen Co.

defendant counsels

Wargo, French & Singer

Wargo, French & Singer LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract