New Suit

Baird Holm filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Nebraska District Court targeting the City of Bellevue in connection with a flooding event which occurred in early 2019. The suit challenges over $798,000 in removal charges the city seeks from plaintiff L&J Asset Holdings, which contends that it purchased the property which the complaint is centered on after FEMA had already demolished the damaged homes located there. The case is 8:23-cv-00044, L&J Asset Holdings, LLC v. City of Bellevue et al.

Real Estate

January 31, 2023, 8:20 PM