Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Aclara Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Hubbell Inc., to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ferguson & Ferguson on behalf of Keith Lizut, who claims that he was electrocuted as a result of negligent work performed by the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00885, Lizut v. Aclara Technologies LLC.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Keith Lizut

Plaintiffs

Ferguson & Ferguson

defendants

Aclara Technologies LLC

defendant counsels

Lightfoot Franklin White

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims