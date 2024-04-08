Who Got The Work

Schenck, Price, Smith & King partner John P. Campbell has entered an appearance for home furniture retailer T.S.P. Holding Co d/b/a Today's Patio in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Feb. 21 in New York Southern District Court by Gabriel A. Levy PC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-01299, Liz v. T.S.P. Holding Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 08, 2024, 8:52 AM

