Partner Dennis C. Hopkins of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Reverb.com LLC, an online marketplace for musical instruments, in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed May 10 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Gabriel A. Levy, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:24-cv-03615, Liz v. Reverb.com, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
June 24, 2024, 10:44 AM