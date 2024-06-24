Who Got The Work

Partner Dennis C. Hopkins of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Reverb.com LLC, an online marketplace for musical instruments, in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed May 10 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Gabriel A. Levy, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:24-cv-03615, Liz v. Reverb.com, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 24, 2024, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Pedro Liz

Plaintiffs

Gabriel A. Levy, P.C.

defendants

Reverb.com, LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA