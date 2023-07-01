New Suit - Copyright

Hypebeast, a global fashion and art platform focused on contemporary culture, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of photographer Dana Ruth Lixenberg, accuses the defendant of reproducing a photo of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05637, Lixenberg v. Hypebeast, Inc. et al.

July 01, 2023, 6:33 PM

Dana Ruth Lixenberg

Doniger / Burroughs

Hypebeast, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims